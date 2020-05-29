MANKATO — A man is accused of molesting a girl he knew while he lived in Blue Earth County.
Benjamin John Heldt, 34, who now lives in St. James, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl who is younger than 13 years old recently disclosed to authorities Heldt molested her multiple times. The girl said the abuse started when she was between the ages of 5 and 7, according to the court complaint.
Heldt reportedly nodded his head in confirmation when an investigator asked if the accusations were true. When the investigator asked how many times it happened, Heldt allegedly responded: “Too many.”
