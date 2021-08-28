Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.