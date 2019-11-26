MANKATO — A man who allegedly spit on a Blue Earth County prosecutor after he was convicted of a traffic citation is now facing a much more serious charge.
Andre Joseph Fontaine, 53, of Red Wing, and formerly of Mankato, was charged with felony assault of a prosecutor Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Fontaine was convicted of driving without a seat belt, which is a petty misdemeanor, Aug. 30 at the Blue Earth County Justice Center. Outside the courtroom Fointaine allegedly spat at Assistant Blue Earth County Attorney Todd Coryell. The spit reportedly landed on the prosecutor’s pant leg. Surveillance video corroborates Coryell’s account, a court complaint alleges.
Assistant Nicollet County Attorney Laurie Jennings is prosecuting the case to avoid a conflict of interest.
