MANKATO — A man reportedly threw rocks at and threatened to kill people outside a Mankato hotel.
Quantez Deangelomartin Devine, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats, felony domestic assault and misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Devine approached three people he knows outside the Riverside Suites Hotel at 12 a.m. Sunday and threatened to kill them, the charges say. He reportedly threw rocks at one member of the group and instead hit a bystander in the shoulder.
