MANKATO — A Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly destroyed property at a Mankato hotel and was threatening toward a hotel employee and police.
Bradley Russel Nicholls, 57, went to the AmericInn on Stadium Road Wednesday night looking for a woman and became upset when told she was not staying there.
Nicholls threw a chair and credit-card readers at an employee, pulled an ATM machine away from a wall, and broke a computer screen and candle holders, a court complaint said.
He reportedly told the employee to call the cops and said, “I hope they shoot you.” He also told other people in the hotel to kill the employee.
When a Mankato police sergeant arrived, Nicholls allegedly said: “You touch me and you are dead.”
Nicholls was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony count of property damage and terroristic threats.
