FAIRMONT — Martin County law enforcement officers recently apprehended a 28-year-old man who'd spent several years in prison for his role in distributing a supposed synthetic LSD that killed two people in Mankato.
Tyler Anthony Caputo had an active warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his supervised release from prison, said a press release from Lt. Jeff Wersal, commander of Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Caputo was 23 in March 2016 when he was sentenced on aiding and abetting third-degree murder and fourth-degree drug sales by Blue Earth County District Court. The 110-month prison sentence was for providing the synthetic drugs that killed Louis Folson, 22, and Chloe Moses, 17, both of Mankato, in 2014.
He received credit for one year and eight months in county jail and then served part of his sentence in prison. A sentence of just over a year was ordered for the drug charge but the sentences were concurrent, and his time in jail was credited to that count as well.
Johnson also ordered Caputo to pay $13,704 in restitution to the family of Moses, who had swallowed what she thought was synthetic LSD. The West High School student died after 2½ days in an intensive care unit.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force received information about Caputo on June 7 when agents spotted him outside an apartment complex in Fairmont. He attempted to flee from the agents but was captured.
When the arresting officers searched Caputo, they found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun that had been modified by removing the stock. The gun's serial number had been grinded off.
Agents searched the backpack Caputo was carrying and found 127 grams of methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug sales, the release said.
Caputo, who was taken to Martin County Jail, faces charges of first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm.
