ST. PETER — A man reportedly assaulted a woman, threatened her with a knife and cut himself while attempting to slash her tires.
Benjamin Mercado Jr., 32, of St. Peter, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and disorderly conduct Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
A woman said Mercado pushed her during an argument early Friday morning at a St. Peter residence. He then reportedly pulled on her purse, causing the straps to tighten around her neck so she could not breathe.
Mercado also took a kitchen knife and said he wanted to kill the woman, according to a court complaint. He reportedly went outside and tried to slash the tires on the woman's vehicle but instead cut his hand.
The woman drove Mercado to an emergency room, and she said he hit her twice in the head while they were in the vehicle.
