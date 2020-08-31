PEMBERTON — A Rochester man was killed when he crashed a stolen pickup Saturday evening south of Pemberton.
Ezequiel Angel Balderas, 20, was driving north on Blue Earth County Road 53 when he ran off the road near 144th Street just before 8 p.m., according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Balderas hit a field approach and rolled. He was ejected and died at the scene.
Deputies discovered the pickup Balderas was driving had been stolen from Austin about an hour prior to the crash. No members of law enforcement were pursuing Balderas at the time of the crash.
