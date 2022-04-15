WASECA — A man died of injuries received Thursday at the Waseca Airport. The accident did not involve an aircraft.

At 8:20 a.m. the Waseca County Sheriff's Office dispatch center took a 911 call reporting a person injured at the airport.

A man with serious injures was transported to a regional medical center but he died of his injuries, according to the Waseca Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released.

