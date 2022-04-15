WASECA — A man died of injuries received Thursday at the Waseca Airport. The accident did not involve an aircraft.
At 8:20 a.m. the Waseca County Sheriff's Office dispatch center took a 911 call reporting a person injured at the airport.
A man with serious injures was transported to a regional medical center but he died of his injuries, according to the Waseca Police Department.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.