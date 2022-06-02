MONTGOMERY — A Cottage Grove man was killed in a collision with a semi at 9:44 a.m. Thursday near Montgomery.
Joshua Almendinger, 40, was driving north on Highway 13 in a Dodge Journey and Kathryn Knutson, 53, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was driving south in a Freightliner semi when the two collided.
Almendinger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Knutson was not injured.
Alcohol was not involved according to the state patrol.
