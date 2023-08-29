SLEEPY EYE — A 27-year-old Sleepy Eye man died from injuries he suffered in a work-related farm implement accident near Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Austin Brett Trebesch died at the hospital in Sleepy Eye from injuries he suffered in the accident about 8:45 a.m. at 22024 Highway 4 in Brown County's Home Township, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
The accident remains under investigation with the Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.
