BELLE PLAINE — A man died in a grain bin Tuesday in rural Sibley County.
First-responders were called to a 74-year-old man trapped in a grain bin five miles west of Belle Plaine a little after 3 p.m.
The man was inside the bin unloading soybeans when he became trapped and engulfed by the soybeans, according to a Sibley County Sheriff's Office news release.
Emergency responders cut open a side of the grain bin and found the man approximately an hour after arriving.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.
