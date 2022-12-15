NEW AUBURN — An unidentified man has died as the result of "use of force" following a long standoff at a residence in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the 8200 block of Third Avenue. Law enforcement tried to communicate with a man inside the residence during a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours, the news release said.
Shortly after midnight Thursday, law enforcement was "involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the man's death," the release stated.
The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension is investigating the case.
