NEW ULM — A man died following a presumed electrocution on a farm northwest of New Ulm on Sunday.
Steven Thomas Franta, 46, died after apparently being accidentally shocked by a power cord, according to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office news release.
The Sheriff's Office was called to 38896 625th Ave. in rural New Ulm just before 1 p.m. A deputy, Gibbon firefighters, and Lafayette Ambulance and North Memorial Air Ambulance crews attempted unsuccessfully to revive Franta.
