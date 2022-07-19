MANKATO — A St. Peter man faces an attempted murder charge after a reported drive-by shooting Saturday in Mankato that sent a woman to the emergency room.
Javarius Meshach McRae Hayes, 28, was charged with felonies for second-degree attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and firearm and ammunition possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A second-degree attempted murder charge alleges the accused acted without premeditation.
Mankato police received a report of a gunshot victim Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's emergency room, according to a criminal complaint.
The patient, a woman, spoke with police while recovering from surgery. She said a doctor thought the bullet entered through her left side, went through her stomach/liver area, then existed her right side into her arm.
The woman was reportedly sitting in the rear driver's side seat of a vehicle occupied by three other people when the incident occurred. A motorist in a white vehicle in front of them at a stoplight didn't start moving when the light turned green, she said, so they yelled out telling the person to go.
The motorist in the white vehicle proceeded to pull off to the side of them before closely tailgating them, according to the complaint. The woman climbed partly out the window to ask what was going on, followed by the motorist pulling beside them again.
She sat back down and reported seeing the motorist point a gun at her. After hearing a shot and the sound of glass breaking, she said she immediately felt pain and was taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
