MANKATO — A Minneapolis man allegedly broke into a woman’s Mankato home and ran off with her keys Sunday.
Donald Terrell Victor Buchanan, 31, faces two felonies for burglary and one felony for domestic assault in Blue Earth County District Court.
The woman reportedly told Buchanan he had to leave her residence, according to a criminal complaint, and police had been to the address twice already to tell him not to return there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.