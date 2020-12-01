MANKATO — A man with a duffel bag was arrested after he reportedly asked staff at a Mankato medical clinic what they would do if he had a bomb.
Police were called to a clinic inside Madison East Center at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a court complaint. Front-desk staff told police they were scared for their lives when a man with a large bag came in and asked, “What would you ladies do if I had a bomb?”
The man was located in a different part of the mall and identified as Eric Burdette Joens, 35, who does not have a permanent address. Joens reportedly told police he made the comment as a joke.
Joens was charged with two counts of felony terrorist threats Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
