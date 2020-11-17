The Free Press
MANKATO — A man allegedly punched a woman in a vehicle and later forced his way into her home and assaulted her again.
Tory Michael Shelton, 44, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of burglary, stalking and tampering with a witness Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and violating a no contact order.
A woman who had a black eye told authorities she was arguing with Shelton while giving him a ride early Thursday morning and he punched her in the face.
She pulled over on Highway 60 because she could not see well out her injured eye, she said. That made Shelton more angry and he punched her in the face multiple more times, the charges allege. The woman got out of the vehicle and got a ride home from a friend.
Shelton showed up at the woman’s Mankato residence later that morning and pushed another occupant out of a doorway to get inside, according to a court complaint. He then allegedly pushed the woman he knows and kicked her in the back multiple times.
Shelton reportedly told authorities he went to the residence to retrieve his belongings after the woman kicked him out of her vehicle. He admitted to pushing her out of the way, but he denied ever punching her.
Shelton also has five other sets of pending charges involving the same woman, for misdemeanor assault, stalking and violating the restraining order requiring him not to have any contact with the woman.
