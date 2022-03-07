MANKATO — The 67-year-old man whose body was found in a downtown Mankato park in December died of natural causes, according to an autopsy.
Jerome Madson died in Jackson Park on Dec. 23. A passerby had reported an unresponsive man in the park, and surveillance footage from the time showed no foul play related to the death.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel shared Madson’s name and the results from the autopsy during a media briefing Monday.
Madson had a residence in Mankato at the time of his death, Schisel said.
