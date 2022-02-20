ST. PETER — A man was hospitalized after crashing his SUV into a tree near the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22, the State Patrol said.
Daniel Vallacher, 41, was driving a GMC Yukon north on Highway 22 in wet road conditions when he crashed Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., he went through the intersection of 22 and 169 and then struck a tree.
The Gibbon man went to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.
Located just south of downtown St. Peter, the Highway 22 and Highway 169 intersection will be reconstructed in 2023 "to improve the pavement condition, intersection safety and traffic flow," according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The primary change is the addition of a second left turn lane from 169 to 22 for motorists traveling south.
