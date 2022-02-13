MAPLETON — The driver of a minivan that crashed and rolled after entering a ditch off Highway 22 at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday faces life-threatening injuries, State Patrol said.
Joseph Edward Mazurkiewicz, 76, was driving south on Highway 22 when his vehicle drifted to the left and rolled over upon hitting a ditch. He was taken to the Mayo Clinic's St. Mary's campus in Rochester.
One of his two passengers, 39-year-old Robert Fredrick Mazurkiewicz, went to the Mayo Clinic Health System of Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to State Patrol.
Shawn Paul Mazurkiewicz, 29, wore a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. Roads were dry, and no alcohol is suspected in the crash.
