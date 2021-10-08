ST. PETER — A Minneapolis man was injured after a car crash Friday in St. Peter.

Mark A. Taranto, 69, was driving a Mini Cooper at 5:13 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kayla Louise-Glee Spurling, 29, of Kasota, at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 22, according to a State Patrol report.

Taranto sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Spurling and three 1-year-old passengers weren’t injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Free Press

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you