BLUE EARTH — A man was seriously injured in a camper fire Friday morning in Blue Earth.
First responders were called to the fire at 710 W. First St. around 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Faribault County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Jonson, 32, was found in the grass outside. He said he was in the camper when the fire started and he had burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and Blue Earth Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.
