WELLS — A young man from Blue Earth was injured in a crash with a semi south of Wells Monday morning.
Koby James Nagel, 20, was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 22 when he went into the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi a little after 8 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Nagel was taken to the Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver — Marvin Joseph Fendrich, 68, of Emmons — had minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.