LAFAYETTE — A 59-year-old Hutchinson man was injured when two vehicles crashed Wednesday night a few miles north of Lafayette.
Craig William Carlson was driving a 2005 Mazda south on Highway 15 and was at the intersection with Sibley County Road 8 at 10:39 p.m. when the car collided with a 2004 Honda Odyssey, the State Patrol said.
Carlson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in New Ulm.
The Honda's driver, Jeremy Douglas Brandt, 37, of Le Sueur, and his passenger, Nichols Sean Tijerina, 33, of Apple Valley, were not injured.
