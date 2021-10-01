NICOLLET — A 35-year-old Mankato man was injured when a van rolled a few miles west of Nicollet Friday morning.
The State Patrol has not yet released the man's name, but said he was driving a westbound 2019 Ram Promaster cargo van on Highway 14 and was near the intersection with 471st Avenue at 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the road's median.
Road conditions were dry and the vehicle's airbags were deployed, the patrol said.
