SLEEPY EYE — A 33-year-old Sleepy Eye man was injured when a compact SUV and a semi crashed shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on Highway 14 east of Sleepy Eye.
Elliot Roy Waterbury was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain east on Highway 14 when he lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a westbound 2008 International semi, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy, the patrol said.
Waterbury was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Sleepy Eye.
The driver of the semi, Mark Steven Kehn, 49, of New Ulm, was not injured, the patrol said.
