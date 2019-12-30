SLEEPY EYE — A 33-year-old Sleepy Eye man was injured when a compact SUV and a semi crashed shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on Highway 14 east of Sleepy Eye.

Elliot Roy Waterbury was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain east on Highway 14 when he lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a westbound 2008 International semi, the State Patrol said.

Road conditions were snowy and icy, the patrol said.

Waterbury was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Sleepy Eye.

The driver of the semi, Mark Steven Kehn, 49, of New Ulm, was not injured, the patrol said.

