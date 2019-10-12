HENDERSON — A man who exited onto Highway 169 in the wrong direction was killed when his vehicle and a semi truck collided.
Luis Eriberto Tamay Lema, 40, of St. Louis Park was driving the semi north on 169 when a 65-year-old man in a Ford Explorer entered the northbound lanes of 169 from the exit ramp at County Road 8 going the wrong direction. The accident happened at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The state patrol said the deceased man, who's name was not immediately released, was not wearing a seat belt.
Lema was taken to the Le Sueur hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
