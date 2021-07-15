NEW SWEDEN — A driver was killed in crash with a semi in rural Nicollet County Thursday morning.
The male victim's name has not been released pending family notification.
A station wagon and semi collided at 481st Avenue and Nicollet County Road 1 north of New Sweden around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. The station wagon struck the trailer of the turning semi, the release said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The driver of the station wagon was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, where he died.
The semi driver — Allen Otto Dauer, 56, of New Ulm — was not injured.
