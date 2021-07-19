NEW SWEDEN — The man killed in a crash with a semi last week in rural Nicollet County was identified Monday as 23-year-old Trevin Patrick Larson of Gibbon.

Larson was driving a station wagon that collided with a semi at 481st Avenue and Nicollet County Road 1 north of New Sweden around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office. 

No details about the cause of the crash have been released. It was foggy that morning.

