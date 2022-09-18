ARLINGTON — A 62-year-old man was killed when he was walking across a highway in Arlington at 9 p.m. Saturday and was struck by a vehicle.
Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala, was crossing Highway 5 at 4th Ave. NW when he was struck by a GMC Acadia driven by Carolina Hernandez, 30, of Mankato.
The state patrol said alcohol was not a factor in relation to Hernandez. They said it is so far unknown if alcohol was in the victim's system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.