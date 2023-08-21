MANKATO — A Rosemount man received a stayed prison sentence and was ordered to pay about $5,828 in restitution related to a February police chase through Blue Earth County.
Devon Christopher Martinez, 26, was convicted of felony receiving stolen property, felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County District Court.
Law enforcement officers reported Martinez led them on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle from Jackson County to Blue Earth County on Feb. 21, according to a criminal complaint.
Martinez's prison sentence will be stayed for three years. He would've faced one year and one day in prison.
He also received credit for 80 days already served in jail, according to a sentencing order.
