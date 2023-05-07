WASECA — The man accused of shooting a motorist in Janesville in July faces prison time after pleading guilty to felony assault Thursday and having an attempted murder charge dismissed.
Devonte Bernard Phillips, 27, would also have felony weapon and drive-by shooting charges dismissed as part of a guilty plea in Waseca County District Court, according to court records.
Phillips would reportedly receive up to 158 months, roughly 13 years, in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for May 17.
The July 26 shooting in downtown Janesville resulted in Khalil Billups being hospitalized in Rochester. A criminal complaint states Phillips was the passenger in a vehicle driven by William Cornelius Terrel Peavy when they pulled up alongside Billups' vehicle, followed by Phillips firing a handgun at him.
After the flurry of gunfire, Billups crashed his vehicle into the side of the post office down the street. Shell casings and broken glass littered the street afterward.
Peavy was sentenced to about 32 months in prison minus credit for time already served after pleading guilty to a felony aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting charge in November. He had attempted murder and assault charges dismissed.
