MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly urinated on hospital equipment after he pulled the fire alarm at the Mankato police station.
Christopher Daniel Hawkinson, 37, was upset about his vehicle being impounded when he went to the Mankato Public Safety Center Friday afternoon. When he didn’t get his vehicle back, he pulled the fire alarm, charges say.
Hawkinson was brought to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. There he allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damage to his room, including ripping apart the bed mattress and urinating on multiple items.
Hawkinson was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony property damage and misdemeanor tampering with a fire alarm.
