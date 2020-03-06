MANKATO — A Mankato man faces assault and drug charges after allegedly threatening another man with a gun outside an apartment building Thursday.
Orlando R. Ricci, 46, was charged with felonies Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Ricci reportedly pulled the gun out at about 8 a.m. while confronting someone he knew outside the Dublin Crossing apartments at 920 Patriot Drive, according to a criminal complaint. The person told police Ricci made similar threats a week before.
After his arrest, Ricci told police he believed the person he confronted had a gun. Ricci admitted to pulling a BB gun out before driving off when the person called 911.
Police searched another residence where Ricci said he left the BB gun, but the gun had dust on it. A witness said Ricci hadn't been in the residence since Thanksgiving 2019.
The Minnesota River Drug Task Force later searched for the gun at another residence in Eagle Lake. Drugs were reportedly in plain view, according to the complaint, which prompted a second warrant for controlled substances.
The search turned up 547 MDMA tablets in baggies. Ricci told investigators he’d used MDMA within the previous couple of days, according to the complaint.
