MANKATO — A Mapleton man allegedly punched two women in downtown Mankato just before midnight Saturday.
Jason Duriel Scott, 37, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Surveillance video shows Scott punching two women in the face during an argument outside the Mankato Place mall, according to a court complaint. One woman had a possible broken nose that was bleeding profusely. The other woman had a cut lip.
Scott reportedly told authorities her was defending his girl.
