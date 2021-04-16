LAFAYETTE — Authorities are looking for a New Ulm man accused of using his vehicle as a weapon.
Jason Robert Bejarano, 38, was charged by warrant with felony assault Thursday in Sibley County District Court. His whereabouts were unknown.
A 16-year-old girl who knows Bejarano told authorities he ran her and her boyfriend off a road Wednesday evening. The girl said they were driving on Highway 15 near Lafayette and Bejarano accelerated as he came into their lane from the opposite direction.
The girl said they had to swerve and enter a ditch to avoid a head-on collision, according to a court complaint. Bejarano meanwhile reportedly formed his hand into the shape of a gun.
Bejarano reportedly then followed them and tried to cut them off.
