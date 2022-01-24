NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is suspected of using his cellphone to record a child he knows in a bathroom.
Jesse James Gullickson, 35, was charged with felony interference with the privacy of a minor Monday in Brown County District Court.
A girl told police last week she saw a cellphone placed under a bathroom door after she got out of the shower. She believed it was Gullickson's cellphone and she said it appeared it was recording her, according to the court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.