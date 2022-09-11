Man reported missing in Mankato
MANKATO — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Makhi William Nave, 20, was last seen at about 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on the 600 block of Agency Road, according to a press release. He hadn’t contacted his family as of Sunday evening.
Nave, a Black male, is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Nave should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.
