MANKATO — A man reportedly was forced to withdraw cash from an ATM after he got into a vehicle with strangers early Saturday morning in Mankato.
A gun reportedly was displayed during the robbery, which remains under investigation.
A man said he was walking home with three other people when a vehicle with four occupants stopped around 3:30 a.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Locust Street, according to Dan Schisel, Mankato Department of Public Safety associate director.
He got in, someone displayed a gun, the vehicle took him to an ATM and he was ordered to withdraw cash, the man said. After he turned over a small amount of cash, they dropped him off at the corner of Monks and Welcome avenues.
