MANKATO — A young man who is facing sexual assault accusations is now also accused of restraining and kissing a 12-year-old girl.
Devon Taylor Sather, 20, of Medford, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and stalking Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In August a girl said Sather came to her Mankato residence and kissed her, pulled her to the ground, held her down and kissed her again. She said he told him to stop but he continued to hold her down and kiss her before he let her go and told her not to tell anyone.
Sather told an investigator he only hugged the girl, according to a court complaint. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He currently is in the Steele County Jail on unrelated criminal sexual conduct charges after a woman said he raped her in Medford in October 2019. He also is facing charges in Waseca County after a woman said he raped her in July.
