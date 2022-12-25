MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records.
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Henderson is seeking an Alford plea, meaning he'd maintain his innocence but acknowledge a conviction would be likely if the case went to trial.
Under his plea agreement, he could face a 15-year sentence in prison. Prosecutors would withdraw an attempt to seek an aggravated sentence.
The baby was hospitalized on Sept. 23, 2021 and died on Nov. 3 after sustaining bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Henderson was alone caring for the baby when the injuries occurred.
He reportedly blamed a cat for the injuries before admitting to hitting the baby, according to the complaint.
Henderson was previously convicted in an assault case in 2019 involving a dispute over utility payments with a roommate. The sentence in the murder case would be served concurrently with the assault conviction.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.