NORTH MANKATO — A former North Mankato man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl will spend nearly five years in prison.
A Nicollet County jury found Dale Anthony Senn, 45, now of Mankato, guilty of felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in August.
A girl said Senn raped or tried to rape her multiple times in 2019 in his North Mankato residence, according to a court complaint. The girl was between 13 and 15 years old at the time.
Senn was sentenced Tuesday to 90 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation.
In Minnesota the final third of prison sentences are served on supervised release. Senn also was given credit for over a month spent in jail after the charges were filed. So he will be eligible for release in August 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.