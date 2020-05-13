MANKATO — A man accused of molesting a girl in his Mankato residence was sentenced to home confinement and probation.
Walter John Carter Jr., 42, of Janesville, formerly of Mankato, was convicted of gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A teenage girl told authorities in late 2018 Carter had molested her multiple times in 2012 and 2013 when she was 11 and 12 years old, according to a court complaint.
Carter initially denied the allegation but pleaded guilty in March. A felony charge was dismissed.
Carter was sentenced to 60 days of home confinement with electronic monitoring. He also must spend two years on probation and register as a predatory offender.
