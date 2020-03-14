VERNON CENTER — A man pleaded guilty to molesting a girl in rural Vernon Center and was sentenced to a year in jail.
Ronald Kalani Robello, 41, who doesn't have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 10-year-old girl told authorities last summer Robello molested her and threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone.
Robello was sentenced to 359 days in jail with credit for 241 days served.
