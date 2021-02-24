MANKATO — A man accused of raping a woman in a Mankato residence in 2019 was sentenced to home confinement and probation.
Joshua David Etter, 20, of Surprise, Arizona, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in October and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. First-degree criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed.
A woman told authorities Etter raped her after she declined to have sex with him a second time, according to a court complaint.
A prison sentence will be waived if Etter completes 60 days on home confinement and five years probation. Probation conditions include he go to therapy and a sex offender treatment program. He also must register as a sex offender.
