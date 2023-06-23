VERNON CENTER — A 22-year-old Garden City man suffered life-threatening injuries when a "side-by-side" utility vehicle and pickup crashed Thursday afternoon near Vernon Center.
Carter Jacob Klause was driving a CFMoto UTV east on Blue Earth County Road 31 and was at the intersection with Highway 169 at 3:13 p.m. when the utility vehicle and a Ram 1500 pickup crashed, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, Blaine Andrew Stephenson, 27, of St. Cloud, was not injured.
Klause was flown by air ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. He was not wearing a helmet when the vehicles crashed.
Alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.
A condition report for Klause was not available Friday morning.
