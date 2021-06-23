NEW ULM — A man was taken to a hospital after he shot himself during a confrontation with New Ulm police Tuesday night.
The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was stopped for a driving violation in the 500 block of Seventh South St. at 8:13 p.m.
The man became combative, according to a press release from the New Ulm Police Department. The man pulled out a handgun during a struggle and shot himself, police say.
The man was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with an investigation of the incident.
