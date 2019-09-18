MANKATO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly forced his way into a Mankato residence and threatened to kill an occupant if the person did not give him drugs.
Donald Francis Corbett, 35, who doesn't have a permanent address, was charged with felony counts of burglary and threats, gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor property damage Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A warrant has been issued but his current whereabouts are unknown.
A North Fourth Street resident said Corbett came to his door looking to buy drugs Monday night. The man said he refused Corbett and shut the door. Corbett then allegedly kicked in the door and said: “Give me the drugs or I'm going to (expletive) kill you.”
When the resident first tried to call 911, Corbett allegedly took the phone. The man ran to a neighbor and called.
A witness corroborated the complainant's account.
