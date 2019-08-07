MANKATO — A man reportedly was stabbed and another punched during a fight outside a downtown Mankato bar early Tuesday morning.
Mankato police were called to a fight outside Blue Bricks just before 12:30 a.m.
Isaac Jason Johnson, 21, of Lake Crystal, had a deep cut in his left arm. He was taken to the hospital where he received stitches, according to a court complaint.
Ricky Lee Mays, 45, of Mankato, was found walking away and had a small cut on his hand. A knife was found in a nearby flower planter.
Witnesses told police they saw Mays make a slashing motion toward Johnson during an argument. One of the witnesses saw Mays had a knife.
Mays told an officer a man, whom he did not know, threatened to beat him and later followed him out of the bar and punched him. Mays reportedly claimed he pulled a knife in self-defense and he said he could not recall if he struck the other man with it.
Surveillance video allegedly confirmed that Johnson threw the first punch.
Mays was charged in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.
Johnson was cited for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
